



– Lakers legend Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many in Los Angeles and across the world, but CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill had his own personal memories of Bryant over the years.

Hill shared his thoughts after learning about Kobe’s death Sunday in a crash involving a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

“This is more than sad, if you know what I mean,” he said. “When you have someone is so young so gifted so wonderful, we all know he’s a great basketball player, but he was a better father, husband and family man.

“He did so much in our community that a lot of people really don’t know about, we knew about some of the things he did, but there are stories I know of where he has helped personally young kids go to school. I’m not just talking about junior high and high school, I’m talking about college.”

Despite winning six NBA titles spanning a Hall of Fame career, Hill said Bryant always had his sights set even higher upon his retirement following his final game as a Laker.

“He gave it his all, He was a Laker he knew what it meant to be a Laker,” he said. “We’ve all had our ups and downs and trials and tribulation, and he’s come out a better man for that.”