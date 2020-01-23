Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Chi-cha-rito! Chi-Chi-Cha-rito!”
LAX sounded more like a wild soccer game as fans greeted soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday night.
The striker recently signed a three-year deal worth $18 million with the LA Galaxy and will train with the team for the first time Thursday. He is also scheduled to hold a news conference.
Chicharitos’ signing with the LA Galaxy has been called even bigger than David Beckham’s move across the pond to join the team in 2007.