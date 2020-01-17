Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mexican soccer superstar Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is joining the Los Angeles Galaxy.
The 31-year-old striker is signing a contract that will make him the highest paid player in Major League soccer, a source told Sports Illustrated.
Hernandez left the Premier League’s West Ham United to join Spanish club Sevilla in September, but has played sparingly since.
Hernandez started his professional club career with Guadalajara before jumping across the pond to Manchester United, where he played for four seasons before bouncing around between Real Madrid, Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United.
He is Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer with 52 goals.