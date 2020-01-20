Comments (9)
CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a shooting at a restaurant at Century City Mall Monday night that left one person in critical condition.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded around 10:20 p.m. to a call of shots fired at Javier’s restaurant.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they were searching for between four and eight suspects who ran from the location.
Police said people living in the area should stay inside and keep their doors locked.