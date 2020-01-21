



— Hollywood’s favorite actors and actresses often unwind after an awards show with an order from In-N-Out, but “Joker” actor Joaquin Phoenix decided to go a very different route after Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild awards.

The winner of SAG’s best actor award skipped the Hollywood after-parties and went to a downtown Los Angeles pig vigil, where animal activists comforted pigs that were about to be slaughtered.

Phoenix, a vegan, was still in the tux he wore to the awards show when he arrived at the Farmer John’s processing plant at 3049 E. Vernon Ave. He said he came to the pig vigil because “I have to.”

“I think most people don’t really know the torture and murder that is the meat and dairy industry,” he said to citizen reporter Jane Unchained News. “We have a moral obligation to talk about it and to expose it for what it really is.”

When he accepted the Golden Globe award for best actor earlier this month, he used some of his acceptance speech time to praise the meatless dinner served at the ceremony. The Critics Choice Awards followed suit the following weekend with their own meat-free menu.