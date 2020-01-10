SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Hollywood is embracing the plant-based life, with the Critics Choice Awards following in the footsteps of the Golden Globes by offering a vegan menu at its ceremony this weekend.

The Critics Choice Association announced Thursday it would serve only plant-based food during the 25th annual ceremony this Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Attendees will get to choose from vegetarian tacos and burritos from Baja Fresh or plant-based burgers from the The Counter. Vegan desserts will also be available from Pinkberry and Coldstone Creamery.

Just last Sunday, the Golden Globes went meatless for its 77th annual awards ceremony, serving dishes like king oyster mushroom “scallops.” The menu earned praise from “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, who gave it a shout-out while collecting his award for best actor in a drama.

Both shows organizers say the change was prompted by a desire to be mindful of their event’s environmental impact.