



– Delta Airlines has been issued a violation for Southern California’s air pollution control agency for its jet fuel dump over several Los Angeles-area schools.

The South Coast Air Quality Management (AQMD) District’s Notice of Violation (NOV) to Delta alleges the airline created a “public nuisance” after the agency received complaints regarding the jet fuel exposure at multiple schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Cudahy Public Library, and two schools within the El Rancho Unified School District.

Delta Airlines Flight 89 was headed to Shanghai from LAX when an in-flight emergency was declared, causing the plane to return to the airport. As part of its emergency landing, 15,000 gallons of jet fuel in the form of mist was released into the atmosphere impacting multiple areas of Los Angeles, according to investigators.

The AQMD dispatched inspectors to multiple locations following community complaints, officials said.

Nearly 60 schoolchildren and teachers were exposed to the smelly vapor Tuesday and were examined for minor skin and lung irritations and told to wash with soap and water.

Earlier Friday, teachers with the LAUSD announced the filing of a lawsuit against Delta.

Once issued, NOVs can result in civil penalties. In some cases, the company can choose to implement voluntary measures to reduce emissions or otherwise prevent further violations. If no settlement is reached, a civil lawsuit may ultimately be filed.

The investigation was coordinated with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles Unified School District and the El Rancho Unified School District.