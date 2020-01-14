LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than a dozen elementary school kids in Cudahy were being evaluated Tuesday after an aircraft dumped fuel on its final approach to LAX, authorities said.
Dozens of people, including 17 children and nine adults at Park Avenue Elementary School reported a reaction after they were exposed to jet fuel that reportedly fell on a playground, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.
Some patients complained of skin irritation but there were no reports of anyone being taken to a hospital.
Los Angeles County firefighters later confirmed that the substance was in fact jet fuel and that all injuries were minor.
Caught this in Bell Gardens over my house NEWS SAID IT DROPPED FUEL OVER AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN CUDAHY @KTLA @FOXLA @cnnbrk @UniNoticias @NBCLA @ABC7 @ABC @NBCNews @TelemundoNews pic.twitter.com/VG3HBpyYtn
— Sujey Hernandez (@SujeyHernandez) January 14, 2020
Los Angeles Unified school officials said they were aware of the situation and looking into it.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Unknown?! It’s Av Fuel!!!
On the contrary, there’s 100LL, Jet A, JP-5, etc. Hence why it’s “Unknown”.