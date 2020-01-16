



– The fallout over the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal continued Thursday as Carlos Beltran resigned as manager of the New York Mets without ever having coached a game.

Beltran stepped down Thursday morning, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The 42-year-old Beltran had just been hired by the team in November.

Beltran played for the Astros in their 2017 title-winning season, after which he immediately retired. The Astros beat the Dodgers in a grinding seven-game World Series that year.

On Monday, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended for one full year by Major League Baseball after an MLB investigation determined that the team used camera technology to cheat during most of the 2017 season and part of the 2018 season by stealing signs.

In its report, MLB said Beltran was involved in the discussions to cheat.

“Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter,” the report read in part.

This comes after the Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that manager Alex Cora had resigned due to being heavily involved in the sign-stealing scheme while a bench coach in 2017 with the Astros. Cora managed the Red Sox in 2018 when they also defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.

As a result, L.A. City councilmen Paul Koretz and Gilbert Cedillo introduced a resolution Wednesday asking MLB to award both the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers.