Los Angeles City councilmen Paul Koretz and Gilbert Cedillo introduced a resolution Wednesday, asking Major League Baseball to award both the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers after a league investigation found that the Houston Astros had used technology to steal pitch signs.

The investigation determined that Alex Cora, a former coach for the Astros, orchestrated the sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 championship series. The Dodgers lost that series in a grueling seven games, but made it back to the World Series again the next year against the Red Sox, who was by then managed by Cora. The Dodgers also lost that series.

The league initially suspended Astros’ general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year, but the club quickly fired the pair. The Astros were also fined $5 million and ordered to forfeit its first- and second-round draft picks for two years.

Cora, who has yet to be punished by MLB, parted ways with the Red Sox this week following the release of the league investigation.

Koretz conceded that it’s “uncharted territory” to request the league to strip two teams of their titles and award them to another, but he said it would be fair to give the Los Angeles players a championship after being cheated. He also called on players who knew about the cheating but did not come forward about it to be held accountable.

It’s highly unlikely the teams will have to forfeit their World Series titles.

The resolution does not call for legal action, but some Dodger fans are planning to sue Major League Baseball for the money spent going to those games.

The Dodgers’ last World Series title was in 1988.

