BREA (CBSLA) – Workers at an Orange County electroplating shop said they could see and smell tiny drops of jet fuel that was dumped by a Delta airliner Tuesday making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport.
One man says when he looked up in the sky just before noon, he saw white mist coming from an low-flying airliner.
Minutes later, his Hyundai was speckled with grease spots.
“I actually saw it flying overhead right when it dumped,” said Joe O’Campo. “I was thinking it was just condensation trails, which you always see.”
But when he realized it was likely jet fuel, O’Campo says he took action.
“Thinking it’s probably going to harm my paint, I went to get it washed,” he said.
The spots were expected to be washable.
Several other cars in the area were hit as well, but there were no reports of injuries.