



— Newly-released police body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood that killed a man armed with a machete shows how close the suspect came to using the weapon on an officer.

The shooting happened in the lanes of McCadden Place on Nov. 25, following a crime spree through Hollywood that included the robbery of an auto shop, a carjacking and a crash into LAPD vehicles.

Nathaniel Pinnock, 22, of Los Angeles died after being shot several times by officers.

Video released Thursday by the LAPD compiles footage from several officer’s body cams interspersed with cell phone video from witnesses. It begins with officers arriving at the back driveway of Chick-fil-A at Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where Pinnock is seen walking on the sidewalk with the machete. Several officers order Pinnock to put down the machete before following him into the drive-thru lane.

Pinnock is next seen at the passenger door of a car in front of Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru window, and later drives off with the black car, onto the street and into two LAPD cruisers. Foam bullets were shot at Pinnock, but he ran from the crash scene, onto McCadden Place and across the street.

On the other side of McCadden Place, video shows an officer chasing Pinnock, who suddenly doubles back and starts chasing the officer. The officer, who had the foam bullet shotgun, took his firearm out and fired at Pinnock, who continued chasing him into the street.

The video shows the officer stumbling and falling into the street, where Pinnock reaches him and raises the machete threateningly at the officer. Other officers open fire on Pinnock, who falls down into the street.

Pinnock was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One officer received minor injuries. A machete was recovered at the scene.

LAPD Public Information Director Josh Rubenstein said the investigation into the shooting continues.