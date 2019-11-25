



– A Los Angeles police officer and a suspect were wounded following an altercation in Hollywood Monday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., LAPD officers responded to the 1400 block of McCadden Place on a report of a possible robbery suspect with a machete. At some point during the response, an officer and the suspect were wounded.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the officer was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition with gunshot wounds.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a pool of blood in the middle of the roadway.

The circumstances of the incident were not confirmed. The public was advised to avoid the area.