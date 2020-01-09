



Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the Southland today, touring the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project at the Port of Long Beach ahead of an Irvine fundraiser, while also picking up endorsements from the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The Democratic presidential hopeful shook hands with construction workers at the $1.3 billion bridge-replacement project, while offering a reminder that federal money for the project was approved during the Obama-Biden administration.

Accompanying him on the tour was Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who announced his endorsement of Biden earlier in the day.

Garcia had originally endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris, who has since exited the race. Biden praised Garcia and said he values his support.

“He’s one of the up-and-coming mayors in the country,” Biden said. “He has a significant, significant following. It means a lot to me that he endorsed me.”

Biden on Thursday also picked up the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who announced that he will serve as a national co-chair of the Biden for President campaign.

