LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

The campaign made the announcement Thursday afternoon as Biden was in town to tour the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach before attending a private fundraiser later this evening.

“Joe Biden is a close personal friend who has been an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A. He came to L.A. and stood shoulder to shoulder with me to make us the first big city to enact a $15 minimum wage, and he brought leaders from all over the world to our city to forge the most sweeping climate agreement prior to the Paris accords,” Garcetti said in a statement.

The mayor will serve as as a National Campaign Co-Chair for Biden for President.

A formal announcement was expected to be made Friday.