WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – An apparent case of Jewish hate in West Hollywood has been caught on camera.
Video footage from Tuesday shows a young man walking up to the Block Party store on Sunset Boulevard.
He is seen spray painting two stars believed to represent the Star of David, along with the letters “G-D-L-K”.
The video is from a neighboring business and owners hope it will help lead police to a suspect.
The vandalism comes amid a wave of anti-Semitic incidents, including an attack during a Chanukah celebration at the New York home of a Hasidic rabbi in that sent five people to the hospital.