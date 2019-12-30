



— World-renowned Rabbi Marvin Heir called for President Trump to create a special FBI task force Monday following multiple anti-Semitic attacks.

Rabbi Heir, dean and founder of L.A.’s Simon Wiesenthal Center, minced no words as he talked about a crisis point in America at a Monday morning press conference.

“It’s a very sad day in the United States of America,” he said. “This is a terrible moment in American history. For that reason, the Simon Wiesenthal Center calls upon President Trump to create a task force of the FBI to exclusively combat the cancer of anti-Semitism.”

Saturday night’s attack during a Chanukah celebration at the home of a Hasidic rabbi sent five people to the hospital, with one reportedly in critical condition. Rabbi Heir called the attack the last straw.

“It belongs outside the responsibility of the states and local governments. It needs to be handled by the federal government, with a proper budget, so that we can see some success in going after these perpetrators,” Heir said.

In December alone, there were at least ten anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S., including one in Southern California.

“Our priority now is to undertake hate and anti-Semitic control,” he said. ” If we do it now, we will give a great gift to our grandchildren and to future generations.”

The LAPD is also increasing its patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues following the attacks.