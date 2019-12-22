



— Police have just released video of a deadly bar shooting that happened two months ago in Long Beach.

The body cam captured officers firing shots from outside the Bottoms Up Tavern on Artesia Boulevard. Investigators say a customer confronted an employee and shot him. The victim managed to run out of the bar.

The suspect, 48-year old Delfon Kinney, Sr., then got into a shootout with another customer. He killed a man in the back of the bar and was shot dead himself after being confronted by officers.

Police are still trying to discover the motive for the shooting.