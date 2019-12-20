



– A suspected vandal has been taken into custody, accused of spray-painting three Jewish schools this week in West Los Angeles, along with dozens of cars in both West L.A. and Calabasas.

Israel Herrera Perez, 44, was arrested by Los Angeles police Thursday on allegations that he tagged three Jewish schools along the 15000 block of Mulholland Drive — in Beverlywood, Pico-Robertson and Brentwood — along with several cars in that area.

He is also suspected of spray-painting and slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles in Calabasas, including several cars at an Audi dealership.

All the crimes occurred between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16, police said.

On Dec. 14, the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills was broken into and ransacked. A 24-year-old man identified as Anton Nathaniel Redding of Pennsylvania was taken into custody in that case. He was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii.

Police did not say that the two suspects, Perez and Redding, were linked in any way.

There was no word exactly what charges Perez will face.