CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Authorities continue to search for the suspect or suspects who spray-painted and slashed the tires of at least two-dozen vehicles in Calabasas overnight Tuesday, including at an Audi dealership.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that about 15 vehicles on the lot of an Audi dealership in the 24000 block of Calabasas Road late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, along with another 10 to 20 vehicles that were parked on residential streets.
Some of the vandalism occurred in the neighborhoods along Mulholland Highway near Calabasas High School, the city reported.
Photos showed several cars spray painted with the numbers “999” and “666.”
It’s unclear how many suspects were involved. Deputies are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the crimes to email ammeyers@lasd.org, or call 818-878-1808.
