



– Three gang members have been arrested, accused of robbing an Armenian family at gunpoint this past summer outside a Glendale laser tag arena and then opening fire on them, leaving one man wounded.

The three South Los Angeles gang members – identified as 35-year-old Michael Dean, 35, 31-year-old Devenn Ellison and 39-year-old Jesse Greene – were taken into custody Nov. 21, Glendale police reported Wednesday.

On the night of July 20, a family of five visiting from Armenia and their friends, a Glendale couple, were walking to their cars after having played laser tag at the Zone Laser Tag Fun Center, located at 826 N. Glendale Ave., when several masked men who had been lying in ambush approached and robbed them at gunpoint.

At the time, Violet Guiragosian, who owns the Zone with her husband, described to CBS2 hearing gunshots and screams coming from the parking lot.

“Back-to-back shots and screaming and commotion,” Guiragosian said back in July.

The suspects shot one member of the family, an Armenian man. He was hospitalized, but survived.

The family believed the suspects had followed them from a high-end mall to the Zone and laid in wait for them to come out.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call detectives at 818-548-4911.