GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Chaos erupted in the parking lot of a Glendale Laser Tag business Saturday evening when suspects opened fire with a real gun.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Greg Mills report the chaos erupted in the parking lot of Zone Laser Tag about an hour before closing

Back-to-back shots and screaming and commotion,” says Violet Guiragosian, Zone’s owner.

Police in Glendale on Sunday confirmed it was an armed robbery by a group of masked people who had apparently been lying in wait for two families to return to an SUV after playing games at the location.

“They ambushed them the alley area,” says Guiragosian.

She and her husband have owned the Laser Tag business for 11 years and have never experienced a night like last night.

“Never. Never,” she says.

They heard the gunshots and the screams coming from the parking lot. Guiragosian locked the doors and called 911.

She ventured out once the police showed up. Guiragosian said it was crazy.

“Frantically the whole family. Kids, adults screaming,” she says.

A Glendale couple and their son were entertaining a family of five from Armenia — eight people total.

They believed they were followed from a high-end mall to the location and targeted.

The man who was shot was carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

“Their main focus was to grab that expensive bag from the man who apparently put up a fight. They shot him,” Guiragosian said.

She said the victim was shot in the stomach and taken to County USC Medical Center.

“We heard they operated on him and he was in stable condition,” she says.

His wife was also apparently roughed up.

The owners told Mills they feel bad, in retrospect, because when they locked customers inside, they heard banging on the back door. They feared it was the armed robbers trying to gain access and they didn’t open the door.

Turns out, it was the victims desperately seeking safety.

“It was almost instantaneous with the bullets, the screaming and the banging on the door,” Guiragosian says.

The man who was shot — and his family — had planned to return to Armenia today.