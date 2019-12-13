



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 12/13 at 8 a.m.

No More Late Fees At LA Libraries, Mayor Says

If you’re rushing to return a book to a Los Angeles Public Library before the due date, you can somewhat relax. Beginning in the spring of 2020, patrons of the LAPL system who don’t return a book by the due date will not charged any fines.

US Forest Service Shuts Down Mount Baldy Hiking Trails To Aid In Search For Missing Hiker

The Angeles National Forest Service has issued an emergency order to shut down the hiking trails of Mount Baldy until the search for a missing hiker concludes or until the end of the year.

Local Weather

A high pressure system is building over the area which will keep warm weather in the Southland Friday. A high of 68 for the beaches and 78 for the valleys.