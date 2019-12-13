LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you’re rushing to return a book to a Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) before the due date, you can somewhat relax.

Beginning in the spring of 2020, patrons of the LAPL system who don’t return a book by the due date will not charged any fines.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday announced that LAPL will eliminate fines for overdue books beginning next year. Furthermore, patrons who have outstanding fines prior to the policy taking effect will have those wiped out as well.

“We are ending these fines because patrons show care and integrity in the handling of these precious materials, and nothing should stand in the way of Angelenos who want to share in all the library has to offer,” Garcetti said in a statement.

Patrons will still be charged for replacing books that are more than 45 days overdue, the mayor’s office said. They will also still be charged for replacing damaged books.

The new policy won’t hurt the library system financially because fines account for less than one percent of LAPL’s budget, the mayor’s office added.

The library will also be increasing the number of times that an item can be renewed from two to three.