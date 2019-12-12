



– Major League Baseball will begin drug testing players for opioids, a move which was precipitated by the overdose death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Wednesday at the winter meetings in San Diego that the league and the MLB Players Association agreed to begin testing for opioid use next season.

Manfred admitted that Skaggs death was what helped spark the negotiations on the new policy.

“A death of a major league player it is a devastating event…it (Skagg’s death) was a motivating factor in the commissioner’s office and the MLBPA and addressing in the context of our industry what really is a societal problem,” Manfred said.

Details about the policy are expected to be released Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new policy will likely call for treatment for players who test positive, not a suspension.

The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1 while the team was on the road playing the Texas Rangers.

A toxicology report later determined Skaggs died of an accidental overdose from a mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone.

The DEA is currently investigating whether an Angels public relations employee supplied the drugs to Skaggs and possibly other players on the team.