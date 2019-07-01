



– Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27 in a Dallas-area hotel room ahead of a game against the Texas Rangers.

The team confirmed his passing, but no cause of death was immediately released.

At about 2:18 p.m. local time, Skaggs was found unresponsive in his Hilton hotel room, according to the Southlake Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Angels are in Dallas for a three-game series against the Rangers. However, Monday night’s game has been postponed, the Rangers announced.

Skaggs, who attended Santa Monica High School where his mother is a softball coach, was drafted by the Angels back in 2009.

He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, but was then traded back to the Angels in 2013, and had been with the Angels ever since.

Skaggs underwent Tommy John surgery that kept him out of action during the 2015 season.

The pitcher had a career record of 28-38 with a 7-7 record this season.

Skaggs was recently married to his wife Carli during this past offseason.

Carli Skaggs had posted a photo of her husband to her Instagram story hours before he was found unresponsive.

The tragic loss isn’t the first time the team has lost a player.

Former Angels pitcher, Nick Adenhart, died in April 2009 at 22 years old after being hit by a drunk driver.

The loss impacted the Angels greatly, especially pitcher Jered Weaver.

An investigation into the Skaggs’ death was ongoing but authorities reported no foul play was suspected.