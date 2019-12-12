



– Months after former Congresswoman Katie Hill resigned from her position amid allegations of improper relationships with staff members, a GoFundMe campaign has surfaced.

With a stated goal of $100,000, the campaign says Hill “seeks justice against everybody responsible” for her resignation, including her “abusive” ex-husband Kenny Heslep, “political operators”, and “right-wing media”.

As of Thursday afternoon, roughly 400 donors had pledged nearly $19,300.

The funds are expected to go “directly to Katie Hill and will fund the lawsuits that will give her justice.” It’s unclear exactly what percentage of the funds will go towards legal expenses.

“Katie’s legal cases will forge the path for victims of nonconsensual pornography all over the country. They will show victims that the justice system is available to them. Litigation is an important tool to fight back against offenders and those who prosper from the humiliation of innocent people”, the GoFundMe page says.

Two media outlets, Daily Mail and Red State, are specifically named by the campaign as organizations that “show women and girls that, no matter how powerful they become, they are still vulnerable.”

Hill had previously faced allegations that she had a so-called “throuple” sexual relationship with a member of her congressional staff and a campaign staffer. The House voted in 2018 to prohibit sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees.