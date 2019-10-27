LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill (D-Santa Clarita) has announced that she is resigning from Congress.

In a statement released Sunday she said, “It is with a broken heart today that I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

Hill was facing allegations that she had a sexual relationship with a member of her congressional staff and a campaign staffer. The House voted in 2018 to prohibit sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees.

The allegations first surfaced on the right-wing website RedState and claimed that Hill had engaged in a long-term relationship with Graham Kelly, her legislative director, as well as a female campaign staffer. Hill was California’s first openly bisexual member of Congress.

Hill has also threatened legal action over the publication of nude pictures and racy text messages published by a tabloid and spread on conservative websites.

She claims she is a victim of a smear campaign launched by her estranged husband, whom she’s divorcing.

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it had begun an investigation into Hill, who issued a statement Tuesday calling the allegations “absolutely false.”

She represented the 25th Congressional District, which includes Santa Clarita Valley, and portions of the northern San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and eastern Ventura County.