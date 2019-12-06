



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 12/6 at 8 a.m.

Caught On Video: Mountain Lion Lounges Next To Sliding Glass Door In Simi Valley

A mountain lion was spotted again prowling a Simi Valley neighborhood, just a day after it was believed to have attacked two dogs, killing one of them.

Metro Approves $27M Study Towards 405 Freeway Toll Lanes Through Sepulveda Pass

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Thursday approved $27 million in funding for a study towards adding toll lanes on one of the busiest freeways in the nation – the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Local Weather

Rain will return Friday with on-and-off showers all weekend long. A high of 66 for the beaches and 48 for the mountains.