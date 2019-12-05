



— The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Thursday approved $27 million in funding for a study towards adding toll lanes on one of the busiest freeways in the nation – the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Metro approved $27,494,005.21 for Architectural and Engineering services towards the plan that would give drivers who are willing to pay access to 405 Freeway express lanes.

The proposed toll lanes would stretch between the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley and the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles. It’s the same 11-mile stretch that shut down in 2011 and 2012 for the so-called “Carmageddon,” when crews demolished a bridge.

The plan would not require any construction. Rather, crews would simply re-stripe the current carpool lanes and charge people to use them.

Toll lanes are already being used along other severely congested Southern California freeways – the 110 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles and the 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley. The toll lane system has drivers paying per mile, with fees depending on current traffic conditions.