



– At her request, former local sports reporter Kelli Tennant’s lawsuit accusing former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her at a Santa Monica hotel was dismissed this week.

Tennant’s attorney filed paperwork Tuesday asking that the lawsuit be dismissed, and the case was officially dropped Wednesday, according to court records.

No reason was given for the dismissal. There was no word on whether the two sides had reached a financial settlement.

Tennant sued Walton in April, claiming he assaulted her in 2014 in a hotel room at the Casa Del Mar, where he was staying while working as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

At a news conference on April 25, Tennant said that Walton forced himself on her in his hotel room after he allegedly invited her to his room. Tennant said that she wanted Walton to have a copy of her book.

“Out of nowhere he got on top of me and pinned me down to the bed and held my arms down with all of his weight while he kissed my neck and my face and my chest,” Tennant told reporters.

Walton is now the coach of the Sacramento Kings. He parted ways with Lakers in April after coaching them for three seasons.

In August, the NBA and the Kings announced that they had investigated the allegation and found “there was not a sufficient basis to support” the accusations. League and Kings officials said Tennant “elected not to participate in the investigation,” which included interviews with more than 20 people, including Walton.

Tennant worked for the Spectrum SportsNet networks, working on baseball, basketball and soccer telecasts and studio shows for five years through 2017.

