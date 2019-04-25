



– An investigation is underway into allegations of sexual assault against former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, NBA officials announced Thursday.

The Sacramento Kings and the National Basketball Association have commenced a joint investigation into the allegations contained in a civil lawsuit filed against Walton Monday by former sports reporter Kelli Tennant.

A statement released jointly by the Kings and the NBA said both “take these allegations very seriously and will collaborate to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.” Both the league and the team have hired independent investigators, the statement said.

At a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles, Tennant said Walton forced himself on her in a Santa Monica hotel room in 2014.

The alleged incident took place several years ago, before Walton coached the Lakers or Kings.

Tennant did not file a police report against Walton.

His attorney, Mark Baute, says the allegations are “baseless” and he calls Tennant “an opportunist, not a victim.”

The Lakers fired Walton earlier this month and he was hired by the Kings.

