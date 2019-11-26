



– A teacher with the Los Angeles Unified school district has been arrested in a hit-and-run last month involving a Mini Cooper in Silver Lake.

Molly Jane Hoene, 52, was taken into custody this morning in Palm Desert, according to LAPD Central Traffic.

She faces a felony count of hit and run with severe bodily injury.

A website for Ivanhoe Elementary in Los Feliz lists Hoene as a fifth-grade teacher.

An LAUSD spokesperson told CBSLA as soon as they learned of the teacher’s alleged involvement in the case, she was removed from the classroom and reassigned to district headquarters pending the investigation’s outcome.

David Molina, 57, was riding his bicycle Oct. 25 around 11:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue when he was struck by the Mini Cooper. He was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, a broken arm and a fractured spine.

Hoene’s bail is set at $50,000.