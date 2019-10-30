



— Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of a Mini Cooper who struck a a man Friday in Silverlake.

David Molina, 57, was riding his bicycle Friday night around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Berkeley Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, a broken arm and a fractured spine.

“Molina flew onto the roof, fell off, but unfortunately the driver kept driving up the hill,” Det. Juan Campos, of the Los Angeles Police Department, said.

Campos said Molina is homeless and lives in the Silver Lake area and said that police are canvassing the neighborhood looking for the car.

“Per witnesses, (the car is) red, but also we have video that shows it might be a darker color,” Molina said.

The Mini Cooper seen in security footage has a white roof and white mirror caps. Campos also said the front of the vehicle would also have front-end damage.

“Because the driver didn’t stop and render aid and identity himself, this driver now faces state prison time, especially with the injuries the bicyclist, David Molina, sustained,” Campos said.

As for Molina, he just hopes that the driver will come forward.

“I need the driver to please turn himself in and do the right thing, please,” he said.