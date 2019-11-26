



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 11/26 at 8 a.m.

Add Cold, Gusty Winds To Wild Weather Vexing Holiday Travelers This Week

Cold, howling winds raked Southern California overnight, wreaking havoc on freeways and bringing down a large tree in Panorama City onto two parked vehicles.

Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Paramount

A 25-year-old Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a suspected drunk driver and rushed to a nearby hospital Monday evening.

Local Weather

A storm front arrives late Tuesday night and remains through Thanksgiving. The coasts and valleys will see one to two inches of rain and snow levels will drop to 2,500 feet. A high of 67 for the beaches and 66 for the valleys.