Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 11/26 at 8 a.m.
Add Cold, Gusty Winds To Wild Weather Vexing Holiday Travelers This Week
Cold, howling winds raked Southern California overnight, wreaking havoc on freeways and bringing down a large tree in Panorama City onto two parked vehicles.
Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Paramount
A 25-year-old Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a suspected drunk driver and rushed to a nearby hospital Monday evening.
Local Weather
A storm front arrives late Tuesday night and remains through Thanksgiving. The coasts and valleys will see one to two inches of rain and snow levels will drop to 2,500 feet. A high of 67 for the beaches and 66 for the valleys.
