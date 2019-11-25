Comments
PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — A sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital Monday evening.
The deputy was struck around 5: 50 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Alondra Boulevard.
The suspect allegedly continued driving after hitting the deputy and was later arrested near Jackson Street and Indiana Avenue.
An escort of patrol cars paved accompanied the ambulance carrying the injured deputy to a hospital.
The condition of the deputy was not immediately known.
You must log in to post a comment.