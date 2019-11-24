



— Dominic Blackwell, the 14-year-old student who was killed in the shooting at Saugus High School, was honored Sunday night at a private memorial service.

Blackwell was remembered by friends and family as a funny and compassionate soul who always sought out those in need of a friend.

His grandfather Gene Hall led the private service before a packed room in the Hyatt Regency in Valencia. He said it’s no accident Dominic was smiling in every photo.

“Where do I even start with this kid?” Hall asked. “He was his grandmother’s shadow. He was his aunt Angie’s little goober. He was his mom’s peanut.”

Blackwell and Gracie Muehlberger were killed November 14 when a fellow student opened fire at Saugus High. The 16-year-old gunman then turned the gun on himself.

In the days since Blackwell’s death, loved ones have struggled to make sense of their loss and their pain. But they are warmed by the memories of a very special young man.

“He was a kid with an infectious laugh, a bright smile and a kind heart,” said Hall.