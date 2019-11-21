



— One week ago, the lives of students at Saugus High School were changed forever.

But in the aftermath of the shooting that killed two students, people are coming together to help the victims’ families.

“We’re coming together,” Jill Aubrey, a Saugus parent, said. “We’re unifying.”

Aubrey is a mom on a mission. On Thursday night, she was at Westfield Mall in Santa Clarita trying to raise money for the families of the victims of the Saugus High School shooting. Aubrey’s daughter, Jill, is a student at the school.

“We’re moving forward — one foot in front of the other — one way or another,” Aubrey said. “It’s what we do. The kids are strong.”

Aubrey and her friends have banded together to have various apparel items produced with a special graphic that reads Saugus Strong. The profits from the items will go to the families of the victims of the shooting.

“I reached out to a friend from Borderline for the Borderline Strong — who did the printing for their shirts,” Laura Munoz, a parent, said.

Another parent, Rocky Munoz, said that the demand for these items grew so quickly that the group needed help.

The students at Saugus High School will return to class following the Thanksgiving holiday.