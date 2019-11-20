



— A convicted sex offender was charged Wednesday in the killing of a man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp inside the trunk of an abandoned Lexus in Anaheim.

According to police, another kidnapping victim was also found inside the suspect’s home when they arrested him.

Antonio Silva Lopez, 27, was charged with murder, along with a felony count of kidnapping for ransom-extortion or to commit robbery or a sex crime, according to court records.

Lopez is accused of killing 34-year-old Adrian Darren Bonar of Escondido whose body was found on Oct. 4 inside the trunk of the abandoned vehicle after a tow truck driver was sent to retrieve it.

The tow truck driver believed the car — a 2007 Lexus — was suspicious and alerted California Highway Patrol who then alerted the Anaheim Police Department.

The police responded to the abandoned car near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon underneath the connector road.

According to police, the car was believed to have been at the location for as long as two days.

“When the detectives looked at it, they felt that it was suspicious and they would treat it as a crime scene just to be safe,” said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The entire vehicle was transported, with the body inside, to the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Friends said Bonar served in the Army and was deployed to Iraq. According to police, he was known to frequent motels in Los Angeles and North San Diego Counties.

Police said that when they arrested Lopez on Monday, he was allegedly holding another man for ransom, prompting the kidnapping charge against him.

That alleged victim was not immediately identified and was being referred to only as John Doe in the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said the alleged kidnapping occurred between Friday and Monday.

Police said drugs and weapons were also found inside the home.

According to court records, Lopez pleaded guilty in October 2014 to statutory rape of a 12-year-old female relative in Santa Ana and was sentenced to a year in jail.

