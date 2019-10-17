ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Police investigated an abandoned car believed to have a body inside its trunk Thursday.

A person reported the abandoned vehicle near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon and a tow truck driver was sent to retrieve it.

The tow truck driver believed the car was suspicious and alerted California Highway Patrol.

CHP was said to have opened the doors of the car and saw suspicious objects, at which time they called the Anaheim Police Department.

Anaheim PD responded to the area and carefully began to investigate the car’s belongings.

“When the detectives looked at it, they felt that it was suspicious and they would treat it as a crime scene just to be safe,” said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

No odor specific to that of a decomposing body was present at the scene.

Police brought in a drone to help in their investigation.