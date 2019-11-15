



Emotions ran high among families Thursday after students evacuated Saugus High School following a shooting that left two dead.

As students filed out methodically, authorities worked to reunite students with their parents.

This was after a student opened fire on his birthday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. A girl and a boy were killed and three of their classmates wounded. The suspect was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This was tragic. I’m glad [my daughter] is okay and everyone else is okay,” said Jessica Pazdernik, mother of a student at Saugus High School. “I feel terrible for the kids that aren’t.”

Parents comforted their children, and their children did the same for them.

“I’m just thankful to be standing here,” said Saugus High School Junior Ronnie Jones. “I know some people don’t have a chance to do that. So, I’m thankful.”