Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multiple prayer vigils were set to be held Thursday night for the victims and those affected by the deadly shooting at Saugus High School.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multiple prayer vigils were set to be held Thursday night for the victims and those affected by the deadly shooting at Saugus High School.
A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed and three others were wounded when a student opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning.
Prayer vigils were being held at 7 p.m. Thursday at multiple churches in the area:
- Real Life Church: 23841 Newhall Ranch Rd. in Valencia
- St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church: 24901 Orchard Village Rd. in Santa Clarita.
- Grace Baptist Church: 22833 Copper Hill Dr. in Santa Clarita.
The shooting occurred just after 7:30 a.m. at the school located at 21900 Centurion Way.
As of Thursday evening, one person remained in critical condition and one person was released from the hospital, officials announced in an afternoon press conference.
The suspect, identified as 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow, remained in grave condition from a gunshot wound to the head.
You must log in to post a comment.