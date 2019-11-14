



— Federal agents and Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators have converged on a home in Santa Clarita believed be where the suspected Saugus High School shooter lived with his family.

The area around Sycamore Creek and Mulberry Glen drives has not been shut down, but neighbors say they have seen all manner of law enforcement driving up and down the street Thursday morning, after the shooting at Saugus High School.

Two students were killed in the shooting. The suspect, a 16-year-old Asian boy, is in custody but is being treated at a hospital after shooting himself in the head. He is in grave condition.

The neighborhood is about a mile and a half away from Saugus High School.

Agents from the FBI and ATF, along with investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, were spotted at the home, awaiting a search warrant outside.