



– At least seven people have been injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. The suspect remains at large.

The shooting occurred before 7:45 a.m. in the area of the school, which is located at 21900 Centurion Way.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CBS2 that at least seven people were being treated for various injuries. It’s unclear how many of those people had been shot. There was one victim who was found wounded in the school choir room.

Authorities were searching for a male Asian suspect in black clothing, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports. The suspect was still at large as of 8 a.m.

Classes had not gotten underway when the shooting occurred, so the campus was not completely full.

All schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District were on lockdown.

No further details on the incident were confirmed.

