Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 11/8 at 8 a.m.
Violent, Fatal Crash Shuts Down PCH In Both Directions
Both sides of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were shut down Friday after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
Teen Girl Fabricated Willowbrook Attempted Kidnapping, Deputies Say
A 14-year-old girl fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping in Willowbrook earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.
Retired LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Named Interim Chicago Police Superintendent
Retired Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck was named Friday the interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.
Local Weather
A warm Friday and Saturday with a slight cooling arriving Sunday. A high of 83 for the beaches and 92 for the valleys.
