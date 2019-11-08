MALIBU (CBSLA) — Both sides of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were shut down Friday after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. near Tuna Canyon Road and involved at least one SUV. The second car was so heavily damaged, it was left unrecognizable.

Immediately after the crash, one person was reported to not have a pulse and was declared dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. The gender or age of the victim was not immediately known.

Both directions of PCH will remain closed for an unknown duration.