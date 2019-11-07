



— Two small earthquakes struck near Ventura early Thursday morning.

A magnitude-3.3 earthquake was followed by a 3.4 temblor within minutes about 4 miles west of Ventura, in the Pacific Ocean, at about 5 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Most of the shaking was felt in neighboring cities like Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Camarillo. But people as far as Sylmar and Pomona also reported feeling the first earthquake.

There were no injuries of reports of damage.

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake also struck about 10 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest about 20 minutes earlier. Ridgecrest has been trembling regularly since being struck by two strong earthquakes in July.