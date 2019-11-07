THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Thursday will be a day of mourning in Thousand Oaks, which is marking one year since the shooting that killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill.

On Nov. 7, 2018, at about 11:20 p.m., Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long opened fire on hundreds of people at the Borderline Bar, which was hosting a college country music and line dancing night. Students from Cal Lutheran University, Cal State University Channel Islands, Moorpark College and Pepperdine University in Malibu were among the more than 200 people in the bar when the gunfire began.

Twelve people, including Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, were killed in the shooting, which also wounded one other person. Nearly 130 people were injured in the ensuing melee.

Long, 28, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Borderline Bar and Grill remains closed a year after the shooting.