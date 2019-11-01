



SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – The Maria Fire which broke out Thursday evening on a hillside south of Santa Paula grew Friday morning to 8,060 acres, with mandatory evacuations still in place for thousands of people.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. in rugged terrain on South Mountain, off of Bradley Road and Solano Verde Drive. Flames could be seen for miles as the fire moved quickly through dry brush and trees.

At least two homes have burned. The area has lots of large properties, ranches and orchards, which have been helping fuel the fire. There was still no containment as of Friday morning.

“When they (the ranches) do have the leaves or the overgrown material, it is making this fire grow,” Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath told CBS2. “However, that is one of the huge main sources that we are trying to protect. That is an infrastructure out here that we understand is the livelihood of some of these ranch owners.”

Mandatory evacuations were issued for about 7,500 people in Santa Paula, Somis and Saticoy. About 1,800 structures are threatened. The evacuation area is bordered by South Mountain Road to the north, West Los Angeles Avenue to the west, Balcom County Road to the east and Highway 118 to the south.

The region has been hit with powerful Santa Ana winds all week. Although an extreme red flag warning expired at 6 p.m. Thursday, a red flag warning remains in place through 6 p.m. Friday.

According to a Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson, firefighters early Friday were taking advantage of subsiding winds and cooler temperatures, which helped slow the fire’s downhill growth.

Along with the terrain, winding farm roads were also posing a challenge to firefighters, making it hard for them to get their fire engines through. About 400 firefighters were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters and air tankers.

Also hampering firefighting efforts Thursday evening was a drone which flew over active flames.

The Maria Fire is second major fire to break out in Ventura County this week. The Easy Fire erupted in Simi Valley on early Wednesday morning, also forcing evacuations in that area.

Dozens of Ventura County schools have canceled classes for Friday.

Earlier this week, Southern California Edison had shut off power to more than 22,000 customers in Ventura County because of the Santa Ana winds. That number was down to 950 Friday morning in parts of Somis, Camarillo, Fillmore and Moorpark.

