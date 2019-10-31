BREAKING:Brush Fire Erupts In Santa Paula
SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — Evacuations were ordered after a brush fire erupted near Santa Paula Thursday evening.

Crews responded to a brush fire on the top of South Mountain, just south of Santa Paula just after 6:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen for miles as the fire moved quickly through dry brush.

Precautionary evacuations were issued near Balcom Canyon and Twelevth Street.

Ranches near Somis were also asked to evacuate.

