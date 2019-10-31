SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — Evacuations were ordered after a brush fire erupted near Santa Paula Thursday evening.
Crews responded to a brush fire on the top of South Mountain, just south of Santa Paula just after 6:30 p.m.
Flames could be seen for miles as the fire moved quickly through dry brush.
Precautionary evacuations were issued near Balcom Canyon and Twelevth Street.
Ranches near Somis were also asked to evacuate.
#MariaFire At 6:14PM @VCFD responded to a confirmed brush fire on South Mtn in Santa Paula. Unk acreage. Precautionary evacuation near Balcom Cyn & 12th street. Firefighters are working to keep the fire within the following box:
S of 126 fwy
N of LA Ave
E of Vineyard
W of Balcom pic.twitter.com/cw4HnWHC3G
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019
